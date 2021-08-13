Positions Vacant

A list of all employment opportunities available through the Mallee CMA will be displayed on this page.

We encourage you to visit this page regularly and thank you for your interest.





HOW TO APPLY

Applicants should prepare and submit the following in application:

Cover Letter

Current resume

Applicant Response Form

Application for Employment Form

Coloured copies of relevant qualifications and driver’s license

Applications are to be addressed to Human Resources and emailed to vacancies@malleecma.com.au by 5pm on the closing date.





For general information on employment at the Mallee CMA, please email your enquiry to vacancies@malleecma.com.au, or contact our Human Resources area on 03 5051 4377.

