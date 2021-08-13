Accessibility
Positions Vacant at the Mallee CMA

A list of all employment opportunities available through the Mallee CMA will be displayed on this page.

We encourage you to visit this page regularly and thank you for your interest.


HOW TO APPLY

Applicants should prepare and submit the following in application:

  • Cover Letter
  • Current resume
  • Applicant Response Form
  • Application for Employment Form
  • Coloured copies of relevant qualifications and driver’s license

 Applications are to be addressed to Human Resources and emailed to vacancies@malleecma.com.au by 5pm on the closing date.


For general information on employment at the Mallee CMA, please email your enquiry to vacancies@malleecma.com.au, or contact our Human Resources area on  03 5051 4377.

Position

Position Description

Date Applications Close

Program Coordinator 
Waterways and Wetlands

Position Description
Applicant Response Form
Application for Employment Form

Please submit your application as soon as possible. Contact our HR Team for more information.

Floodplain Approvals Project Officer

Position Description
Applicant Response Form
Application for Employment Form

Please submit your application as soon as possible. Contact our HR Team for more information.

Manager Salinity and Irrigation

Position Description
Applicant Response Form
Application for Employment Form

Friday 13 August, 2021

Aboriginal Partnerships and Water Officer

Position Description
Applicant Response Form
Application for Employment Form

Friday 13 August, 2021

Contact Information

Mallee Catchment Management Authority
Cnr Koorlong Avenue and Eleventh Street
Irymple VIC 3498

P 03 50514377

E reception@malleecma.com.au

Acknowledgement of Country

The Mallee Catchment Management Authority (CMA) acknowledges and respects Traditional Owners, Aboriginal communities and organisations. We recognise the diversity of their cultures and the deep connections they have with Victoria’s lands and waters. We value partnerships with them for the health of people and country. The Mallee CMA Board, management and staff pay their respects to Elders past and present, and recognise the primacy of Traditional Owners’ obligations, rights and responsibilities to use and care for their traditional lands and waters.

